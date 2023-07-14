Audiobazooka will tell you when plugins go on sale or are free so you’ll never miss a deal again

We’re well aware that the prices of plugins can fluctuate, which means that it can be hard to know when to buy the ones you’re interested in. Hence the creation of Audiobazooka, a new service that promises to track the prices of more than 10,000 instruments and effects and alert you when they’re either being discounted or - better still - being offered for free.

The database is said to be updated daily, with deals currently being delivered to your inbox via Substack newsletters. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As things stand it looks like there’s no way to set up alerts for specific plugins, which could be very useful, but we’re guessing that there could be scope to add this and other functionality in the future.

In fact, once the quality of the data in it is good enough, users will be able to access the database themselves so that they can see when plugins reached their lowest prices

Audiobazooka’s creator, Jonas Richner, says that the site isn’t currently making any money, but that in the future the plan is to cover costs with ads and fully disclosed affiliate links.