Audio Damage’s Grind is the “brutal” sound design plugin that you wouldn’t bring home to meet your parents

By

It’s ready to do battle with your audio

Audio Damage’s new Grind plugin comes with a warning: it’s neither subtle or polite. In fact, it’s billed as a “powerhouse of audio warfare” that can serve as a Swiss Army Knife of brutal sound design.

There are three main ‘blocks’ to work with: wavetable lookup feeds into algorithmic saturation/distortion and, finally, a multimode filter.

The wavetable module uses the amplitude of the incoming signal to replace the sample with one from 15 different linearly-interpolated wavetables, chosen for their mangling potential. Next, you choose from one of eleven different distortion and saturation algorithms, and there are the same number of filter models. There’s also a tempo-synced LFO to add motion to the filter frequency, and a final stage of soft clipping and DC filtering.

Grind’s true calling is as a destructive tool, but it can also be used for more traditional filtering and saturation purposes. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs $49. You can find out more on the Audio Damage website.

