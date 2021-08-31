Audio Damage takes the delay plugin road less travelled as it heads to Other Desert Cities

If you thought you’d seen it all in the world of delay plugins , Audio Damage’s Other Desert Cities might make you think again.

Named after a sign on a highway that leaves Los Angeles, in case you were wondering, this takes the delay plugin concept and runs off with it in several different directions.

There are six algorithms, covering everything from a standard dual delay to reversed, tape, multi-tap and granular delays. Modulation options, meanwhile, include two tempo-synced variable waveshape LFOs and an envelope follower (pretty much every control on the interface can be modulated, naturally).

The diffusor, meanwhile, ‘smears’ the feedback path to generate reverb-type effects, and there’s an extensive set of level controls.

Other Desert Cities runs in VST/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac, with an iOS version set to follow soon. It’s available now for the introductory price of $59 (regular price will be $79).