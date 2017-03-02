Can Audified’s TNT Voice Executor give you quick and effective all-in-one vocal processing?

TNT Voice Executor sounds like the name of a slightly sinister role at a legal firm, but it’s actually a new plugin from Audified. It’s billed as an “all-in-one voice plugin” that can be used to make a vocal sound great when you haven’t got time to work on it with your other effects.

It may look simple - and speed is definitely of the essence here - but Voice Executor actually contains dynamics, EQ, drive and delay processors. The modules have been pre-set by TNT Studios, leaving you with just three knobs to play with.

Operation is simple: set the required input and output volumes, choose a suitable preset (you’ll find options for male and female voices and for vocals, speech and rap) and set the amount of the effect you wish to be applied.

TNT Voice Executor is said to be suitable for use on any kind of voice recording. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats; you can try a demo before you buy, and there’s currently an introductory price of $49. This will rise to $69 after 19 March.

Find out more on the Audified website.