Audient iD4 MKII vs Focusrite Scarlett 2i2: Which should you choose?

In the world of audio interfaces , the Audient iD4 MKII and Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 are two respected models that have received significant praise from home studio producers. Despite their similar capabilities and specifications on paper, deciding between the two can be challenging. This article aims to provide a comprehensive comparison of these popular interfaces, examining their build quality, hardware, usability, and features to help you determine which one best suits your needs.

By exploring the details of their design and functionality, we will assess their suitability for various recording applications and determine which offers the best value. Both the iD4 MKII and the Scarlett 2i2 feature robust construction and intuitive interfaces, but how do they perform in real-world use?

Whether you are an aspiring musician or an experienced producer, our detailed analysis will help you make an informed decision, ensuring your investment enhances your creative process.

Audient iD4 MKII vs Focusrite Scarlett 2i2: At a glance

The Audient iD4 MKII and Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 are both high-quality audio interfaces designed to facilitate professional-grade recording and playback in home studio setups. These devices serve as the crucial link between your musical instruments or microphones and your computer, converting analogue signals to digital audio and vice versa.

The Audient iD4 MKII's standout feature is the Class-A Audient console mic preamp, along with its unique ScrollControl function, allowing the large volume knob to function as a virtual scroll wheel for DAW control. The interface connects via USB-C, ensuring fast and reliable performance, and includes a software bundle with Cubase LE and various high-quality plugins.

The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 is the larger of the two and includes two Scarlett mic preamps with Air mode, which enhances the brightness of recordings. It offers two versatile XLR/TRS inputs for mic, line, or instrument levels, and two balanced outputs. The neat gain halo indicators provide visual feedback for optimising input levels - no more nasty clipping or distortion in your recordings. The Scarlett 2i2 connects via USB-C and comes with an extensive software package, including Ableton Live Lite, Pro Tools First, and several renowned plugins.

Audient iD4 MKII Price: $199

$199 Inputs: 2

2 Preamps: 1

1 Outputs: 2

2 Headphones: 2

2 Connectivity: USB-C

USB-C Audient iD4 MKII review Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Price: $179

$179 Inputs: 2

2 Preamps: 2

2 Outputs: 2

2 Headphones: 1

1 Connectivity: USB-C

USB-C Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 review

Audient iD4 MKII vs Focusrite Scarlett 2i2: Hardware & Features

Both the Audient iD4 MKII and Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 offer robust and user-friendly designs, though they cater to slightly different needs.

The Audient iD4 MKII is constructed with a sleek, all-metal chassis, exuding durability and a premium feel. It features one Class-A Audient console mic preamp, one JFET instrument input, and a pair of line outputs. Additionally, it offers dual headphone outputs, making it convenient for collaborative sessions.

The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2, also built with a sturdy metal housing, includes two Scarlett mic preamps with switchable Air mode, which adds brightness to your recordings. It provides two combined XLR/TRS inputs, each capable of handling mic, line, or instrument levels, and two balanced outputs. The Scarlett 2i2 also offers a single headphone output. It connects to the computer via USB-C, supporting low-latency performance and high-quality audio transmission.

Winner: While both devices are impressive, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 edges out slightly as the winner in this category. Its two versatile inputs with Air mode and balanced outputs provide greater flexibility for various recording scenarios, making it a more comprehensive solution for most users.

Audient iD4 MKII vs Focusrite Scarlett 2i2: Build Quality & Design

When evaluating the design and build quality of the Audient iD4 MKII and Focusrite Scarlett 2i2, both models demonstrate a commitment to durability and user-friendly design, though they each have unique attributes that may appeal to different users.

The Audient iD4 MKII features a compact and solid all-metal chassis that feels substantial and well-built. Its sleek design, measuring approximately 5.2 x 3.8 x 1.6 inches, makes it an excellent choice for portable setups. The tactile knobs are well-spaced and offer a smooth, precise control experience. The large volume knob, centrally placed, doubles as the ScrollControl, and feels pretty responsive.

How much you’ll use it is down to you - my muscle memory meant I found it easier to stick to my usual techniques but you may welcome it into your process more easily than I did. The overall layout is intuitive, with all inputs and outputs easily accessible, contributing to an overall ergonomic user experience. I particularly liked the headphone outputs being on the front of the device - I will never understand why some brands put them on the back...

In contrast, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 also boasts a robust metal enclosure, ensuring durability for both studio and mobile use. Slightly larger than the iD4 MKII, its dimensions are around 7.28 x 4.72 x 1.87 inches. The Scarlett 2i2’s design is equally thoughtful, with well-placed controls and indicators. The gain knobs are particularly notable for their precision and the halo indicators that provide a visual representation of input levels, making it easier to avoid clipping. The overall layout is user-friendly, with clear labels and a logical arrangement of inputs and outputs.

Winner: While both interfaces are built to last and offer ergonomic designs, the Audient iD4 MKII takes the lead in this category. Its compact size, combined with the innovative ScrollControl feature and intuitive layout, make it a slightly more refined option for users who prioritize a sleek and highly functional design in their audio interface.

Audient iD4 MKII vs Focusrite Scarlett 2i2: Usability

In terms of usability, both the Audient iD4 MKII and Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 are designed with user-friendliness in mind, making them accessible to both beginners and experienced users. However, there are distinctions that may make one more appealing than the other depending on the user's needs and preferences.

The Audient iD4 MKII is straightforward to set up and use, thanks to its plug-and-play functionality. The device is compatible with both macOS and Windows, requiring no additional drivers for basic operation. The interface is intuitive, with clear labelling and tactile controls that are easy to understand. Audient includes a software bundle with the iD4 MKII, featuring Cubase LE and various plugins from manufacturers like Steinberg and Two Notes. This software suite provides users with a solid starting point for recording, mixing, and mastering, though it may require some time to fully explore and utilise.

Similarly, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 is known for its ease of use. The setup process is quick, and the interface works seamlessly with macOS and Windows systems, also not requiring additional drivers for basic functionality. You can even hook it up to newer USB-C-powered iPads, which is nice.

The Scarlett 2i2 comes with a comprehensive software bundle, including Ableton Live Lite, Pro Tools First Focusrite Creative Pack, and a selection of Focusrite’s Red Plug-in Suite and Softube’s Time and Tone Bundle. These tools offer extensive creative potential and are well-regarded in the industry. The Scarlett 2i2’s user-friendly design, coupled with the visual feedback from the gain halo indicators, makes it particularly easy for beginners to set input levels correctly.

Winner: When comparing the two, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 slightly edges out as the winner for me. The gain halo indicators provide immediate visual feedback, which is particularly beneficial for new users to avoid clipping. Plus it looks cool. Additionally, the bundled software suite is more extensive and widely recognized, offering a comprehensive starting point for those new to recording. This combination of user-friendly design and a robust software package makes the Scarlett 2i2 a more accessible and versatile option for most users.

Audient iD4 MKII vs Focusrite Scarlett 2i2: Conclusion

In conclusion, both the Audient iD4 MKII and Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 are exceptional audio interfaces, each with unique strengths. The iD4 MKII excels in design and build quality with its compact, sturdy construction and innovative ScrollControl feature, making it ideal for users seeking portability and an intuitive layout.

On the other hand, the Scarlett 2i2 stands out in hardware and usability, offering versatile inputs, Air mode for enhanced audio, and user-friendly gain halo indicators. Its comprehensive software bundle makes it particularly appealing for beginners.

Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on your priorities. If you value a compact design and premium build quality, the Audient iD4 MKII is the better choice. However, if you seek greater versatility, ease of use, and a robust software suite, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 is the superior option. Both interfaces provide excellent value, ensuring a solid investment for any home studio producer.