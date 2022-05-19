Audient teases a new EVO audio interface that offers “a new way of doing things”

Audient is doing a bit of teasing in advance of what appears to be the imminent launch of a new member of its EVO audio interface family.

Scheduled to arrive on Monday, this promises “a new way of doing things,” which indicates that the new product will represent some kind of departure from the existing EVO blueprint. We get to see a graphic of six input level meters, but that’s about all we have to go on.

As things stand, the EVO range contains two products - EVO 4 and EVO 8 - which are 2-in/2-out and 4-in/4-out interfaces respectively.

We’ll be back with more details on the new model on 23 May.

