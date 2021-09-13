Get your waveforms in Shape with Audec’s free VST/AU plugin

Waveshaper/wavefolder plugins don’t get much simpler than Audec’s Shape, a new VST/AU plugin that you can download for free.

The top section of the interface is taken up by the Scope, which visualises the shaping curve. There are five to choose from: Hard Clip, Soft Clip, Tube, Triangle, and Sine.

What few controls there are are positioned below this. The Input knob adjusts the amount of gain - more gain produces more harmonics - while dialling in the bias creates asymmetrical distortion, which leads to “warm even harmonics”.

Over to the right you’ll find Dry/Wet and Output controls, while you also have the option to select the oversampling factor (increasing it means less noise but more CPU overhead and latency).