Audacity takes a “major step towards transforming into a DAW” as it reaches version 3.2

It may have been around since 2000, but not only does free and open-source audio editor Audacity refuse to die, it continues to evolve. Version 3.2 has now landed, and it promises to take “large strides” towards transforming the software into an “end-to-end production tool”. Or, to put it another way, a fully-fledged DAW.

While this claim might have the slight whiff of hyperbole, a glance at Audacity 3.2’s ‘What’s new?’ list indicates that this is indeed a significant update. There’s now realtime effects support, meaning that processing can be applied non-destructively and parameters can be tweaked on-the-fly, and effects can be ‘stacked’, too.

(Image credit: Muse Group)

In other news, the interface has been cleaned-up - stripped back, simplified and made more ‘DAW-like’ according to Audacity developer Muse Group. VST3 plugin support is also part of the v3.2 package.

Finally, we have audio.com, a new audio sharing platform that enables you to back up your Audacity projects to the cloud directly from the software. You can then share your content publicly or privately.