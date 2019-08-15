Auburn Sounds goes back to the binaural boardroom and releases the Panagement 2 plugin

Auburn Sounds says that its Panagement plugin was the product that saved it from bankruptcy, so we’re guessing that it has pretty high hopes for version 2. This is a spatialisation processor that integrates binaural positioning, reverb and delay.

As well as the binaural delay, this update also adds late and early reflections and enhanced modulation quality. The overall workflow is also said to have been improved.

The developer says that the plugin enables you to position a source in the binaural field with a single click, make tracks enter/exit the mix by fading into the reverb, and make it seem like you are in a real room. Lush hall reverbs, tempo-synced modulations and delays with each tap placed binaurally are also on the agenda.

You can run Panagement 2 for free with everything but the delay and PGMT-400 mod chip, while €24.65 gets you the full version.