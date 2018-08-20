Attend free lessons with JustinGuitar’s Justin Sandercoe and Misha Mansoor at the UK Guitar Show

At the new UK Guitar Show this September, not only will you be able to watch world class guitarists performing on our intimate Main Stage and try out and buy a huge range of gear; you'll also get the chance to learn something new and improve your playing with top tutors and clinicians.

JustinGuitar.com's Justin Sandercoe will take a session on Expanding Your Blues Vocabulary on Sunday 30 September at 4pm, taking you through ways of expanding your blues vocabulary, plus manipulating licks you already know, exploring your creativity and the diverse nature of the blues language. You’ll check out tools like dynamics, chord tone targeting, re-positioning of licks and development of ideas.

Main Stage artist and prog phenomenon Misha Mansoor will also hold a clinic on Band Business advice at 4.30pm on the Sunday.

Any guitarists of the prog or djent persuasion are likely familiar with the impeccable playing of Misha Mansoor, founder and lead guitarist of Periphery. The band has long been on the forefront of progressive metal, with Misha’s playing, mixing, producing and vision providing the backbone of the group’s sound. In this session, Misha will host a performance Q&A, answering all your questions on working in the music industry and making a business out of a band.

Other sessions include 3 Steps To Playing Fluid Fingerstyle Guitar Without Getting Overwhelmed with Learn Guitar In London’s Drue James, and a play-along session, focusing on tones and phrasing concepts that make your riffs heavier with Total Guitar's Jamie Hunt.

Advance tickets to the UK Guitar Show are on sale now.