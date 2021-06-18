Arturia’s MatrixBrute Noir synth has a black finish so it’ll never go out of style

Arturia’s MatrixBrute isn’t exactly a bad looking synth - the wooden end cheeks are very much to our taste - but if you like your studio gear to be on the darker side, you can plump for the MatrixBrute Noir.

Quite simply a black edition of the MatrixBrute, this offers the same all-analogue signal path as the original, which is one of the most well-spec’d monosynths on the market. You get three Brute oscillators, a dual Steiner-Parker & ladder filter, and a modulation matrix that gives you masses of sound-shaping potential.

There are also 64 new presets, which Arturia says range from “soft, eerie whispers to full-on earth-shaking bass.” A further two new sound banks - Kinescope and Brute Alchemy - are being released, too.