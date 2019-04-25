Arturia V Collection 7 comes with new Synthi, CZ and Mellotron plugins

Arturia has announced the latest version of its epic synth emulation bundle, V Collection 7, which comes three new virtual instruments.

First up is the Mellotron V, which includes all original Mellotron tapes, with the bonus of letting you import and play your own samples with authentic tape emulation.

Secondly, we have the Synthi V, based on the classic 'silver machine'. With Arturia's own advanced component modelling technology, the wild, unpredictable nature of the Synthi is preserved with modulation and effects added to the mix.

Last, but not least is the CZ V. The budget, phase distortion cult classic comes with an easy to program custom editor and promises "huge modulation potential and awesome effects."

It's not all about the new instruments though, as version 7 also comes with a bunch of updates, including Analog Lab 4, a new version of the B-3 V Hammond organ emulation and a collection of over 800 brand new synth preset sounds created for the legacy V Collection instruments, called Synthopedia.

Image 1 of 3 CZ V Image 2 of 3 Synthi V Image 3 of 3 Mellotron V

V Collection 7 is available now and can be can be purchased in the following ways. For new users it is priced at an introductory offer of $/€399 (normally $/€499). While Arturia gear owners can crossgrade for $/€299 and Arturia V Collection owners can upgrade for $/€199. Offer ends 10 June 2019.