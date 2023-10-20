Quick! Get select Arturia software half price - including the awesome Pigments 3 - for a limited time

Music production giants Native Instruments and Arturia have teamed up to offer deals on some of the best music software around, slashing prices by 50% if you're quick! If you grab this deal by October 27, you can get half price on a suite of incredible Arturia Augmented instruments or the award-winning Pigments 3 soft synth.

The half price Arturia Augmented Quartet bundle has four instruments that combine state-of-the-art sampling with high-end synthesis to bring you amazingly real-sounding instruments that you can twist to another level. Augmented Grand Piano, Brass, Strings and Voices allow you to tweak controls like Motion and Time to bring in subtle, or not so subtle movement. Add effects to bring in atmosphere or go deeper with more intricate controls to add different textures and colours. Grab all four instruments - which usually retail for around £85 each - for a grand total of just £134.50!



Pigments 3 is Arturia's award-winning soft synth - we scored it 4.5/5 in our review - and is full to the brim with sounds that combine its virtual analogue and wavetable synthesis engines. Pigments is fantastic for more electronic sounds - so is the ideal partner to the Arturia Augmented Quartet - and includes plenty of presets that utilise its built-in arpeggiator and sequencer. It's an amazing deal, so grab it for just £89.50!

Of course all of these Arturia instruments can be controlled with Native Instruments NKS hardware, so if you are lucky enough to own any - including the new Kontrol S-Series Mk3 keyboards - then you can fully explore all of the instruments with ease.

You'll have to be quick to get these deals though, as this offer ends on 27 October! Looking for more bargains like this? Keep tabs on our Black Friday plugin deals page for even more discounts between now and the end of November.

Arturia Augmented Quartet bundle: £269 , £134.50

