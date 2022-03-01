Arturia introduces Efx Fragments, an accessible granular plugin that will reshape your sounds

You might not know a great deal about granular synthesis , which involves breaking a sample down into ‘grains’ so that they can be processed, but that shouldn’t stop you from checking out Arturia’s Efx Fragments, a granular processing plugin that’s designed to be accessible enough for all kinds of “intrepid sound explorers”.

The nutshell description of Efx Fragments is that it enables you to divide and deconstruct a sound, rearrange and transform the pieces, then reassemble them according to your own specifications.

The end result is an effect that can produce everything from shimmering reverbs to glitches, stutters and rhythmic textures, we’re told.

There are three granular modes, along with creative pitch and texture functions, customisable modulation and built-in FX.

Arturia says that the Efx Fragments’ interface is designed to encourage experimentation and offer inspiration rather than complexity. The plugin is available now priced at €99 (offers are available for existing customers) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can also download a demo.

Find out more on the Arturia website.