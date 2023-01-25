Are Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N' Roses BOTH playing Glastonbury festival?

We already know Elton John will be headlining Glastonbury 2023 – and bowing out as a live performer in the UK at the same time – but what about the other two days? Well it's looking like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N' Roses just outed themselves as possible headliners too.

A social media post from Chili Peppers' bass maestro Flea on 19 January stating "Yes" while sharing a drawing of a pyramid structure, that could easily be interpreted as a depiction of the festivals famous main stage, has sent fans to speculation city.

Yes https://t.co/fA0yKU99nkJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Interesting certainly, and a watch this space scenario, but positively vague when compared to Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and his slip up recently.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the bassman discussed his band's upcoming tour plans upcoming tour plans and maybe let a little too much feline out of the metaphorical bag.

While we know Guns N' Roses are in the UK playing Hyde Park on the weekend Glastonbury takes place, McKagan added "…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic" after mentioning it.

"We’re gonna be announcing some shows you guys – at some point, we’ll be announcing a bunch of stuff,” he added.

The combination of the dates lining up and that comment mean that if we were placing bets, Guns would be the safest one of the two right now but Elton / RHCP / Guns N' Roses… that just sounds right, doesn't it?

Duff McKagan's top 5 tips for bassists: "If you're going to be a bass player, learn how not to be the front guy"