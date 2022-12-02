Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023: “It's going to be incredibly emotional"

Currently in the midst of his farewell Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John will be ‘going back to his plough’ in an almost literal sense next year as he heads to Worthy Farm to close Glastonbury 2023 on Sunday, 25 June.

This will be the last date on the British leg of the tour, and could turn out to be his last-ever UK show.

In a statement, Elton John said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage. As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.

“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It's going to be incredibly emotional."

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, meanwhile, said: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year. This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

Speculation will now focus on potential guest spots during Elton John’s Glastonbury set. His recent farewell US gig at Dodger Stadium - available to stream on Disney+ - featured appearances from Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee and Dua Lipa.