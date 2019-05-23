Apple releases ‘the fastest Mac laptop ever’, but it doesn’t come cheap

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro has landed and, surprise surprise, it’s said to be the fastest Mac laptop ever. This time, the speed bump has been achieved with the implementation of an 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor.

In practical terms, this means you should get double the speed of a quad-core MacBook Pro, and 40 percent more performance than a 6-core model. Music producers are among those who are set to benefit, says Apple, with the option to create bigger projects and use many more plugins.

As you might expect, though, this level of performance comes at a price: the 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,799/£2,699. It that’s a bit steep for you, you could have a 6-core 15-inch model for $2,399/£2,349. Dual-core and quad-core versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro are also available.

