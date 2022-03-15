Apple updates Logic Pro, MainStage and GarageBand: spatial audio head tracking for AirPods and Mac Studio optimisation are among the new features

Apple has released updates for all three of its Mac music-making apps - Logic Pro , MainStage and GarageBand.

Logic Pro 10.7.3 arrives with the option of spatial audio monitoring with dynamic head tracking when you’re wearing AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, 3rd gen AirPods or Beats Fit Pro (requires a Mac with Apple silicon with macOS Monterey version 12.3 or later).

You can also monitor through the Apple binaural renderer, which promises a more accurate preview of spatial audio playback on Apple Music (requires macOS Monterey version 12.3 or later), and there’s optimised performance for users of both the M1 Max and M1 Ultra versions of the new Mac Studio .

MainStage 3.6 includes the same Mac Studio support, and also offers a new design and an expanded Sound Library. This now features 120 patches, 50 kits and 2,800 loops from the likes of Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Mark Ronson, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

GarageBand 10.4.6 is more of a tweak, consisting mainly of stability improvements and bugfixes, though you can now control the Go to Left and Go to Right Locators using key commands.

All of the updates are free for existing users.