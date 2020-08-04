Apple launches “the most powerful 27-inch iMac ever,” but is now the right time for music makers to buy?

As predicted, Apple has launched a new 27-inch iMac - and it’s calling it “the most powerful and capable model ever”.

You can now spec your new desktop dream machine with a 10th-generation 10-core Intel processor if you wish (6 and 8-core models are available, too), with Apple claiming that this most powerful iMac can run up to 65% more plugins in Logic Pro than the previous-generation 8-core model.

Each model also now features an SSD as standard - this now applies to the 21.5-inch iMac as well, incidentally - and you can spec an 8TB SSD for the first time (the previous maximum SSD capacity was 2TB).

There’s also an improved Retina 5K display, which now features Apple’s True Tone technology. There’s a nano-texture glass option, too - this promises better viewing under a variety of lighting conditions.

Those working at home may also appreciate the improved camera and speakers, and Apple says that the 27-inch iMac now has a “studio-quality” microphone array built in.

The elephant in the room, of course, is Apple’s impending switch away from Intel processors to its own ARM-based silicon chips . It’s rumoured that the first silicon MacBooks will launch in October, and possibly at lower prices than their current Intel-based counterparts .

This being the case, there are those who would argue that investing in any kind of new Mac right now isn’t the smartest idea, even if Apple has assured customers that Intel models will be supported for many years to come.

If you do want to take the plunge, prices start at $1,799/£1,799: this gets you an Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256SSD storage, which should ship this week. Obviously, you’ll pay significantly more if you want a better-spec machine.