Apple iPhone X: is it worth it for music makers?

The worst kept secret in technology is out: Apple has revealed the iPhone X, its new flagship mobile handset. It is, by all accounts, a stunner, with an all-glass design and front panel that’s pretty much all screen. The company has also unveiled the iPhone 8, and incremental update of the iPhone 7, but the X is the iOS device that’s grabbing all the headlines.

Despite having a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge design means that this is actually a smaller phone than one of Apple’s Plus-size models, making it easier to hold. It features a ‘Super Retina Display’ with 2436 x 1125 resolution, and you’ll be able to charge it wirelessly via the new optional AirPower pad.

Spec-wise, you’re looking at an A11 Bionic chipset with a six-core processor, and the speculation is that there’ll be 3GB of RAM inside. There’s no longer a home button - its functions have been replaced with a series of gestures - and Face ID is used instead of Touch ID. There’s a redesigned 12MP dual-lens camera, and a 7MP front-facing camera for Portrait Mode selfies.

As far as battery life goes, Apple says that the iPhone X will last two hours longer than the iPhone 7, and there’s a fast charging option if you buy a special adapter.

The downside to all of this is that the iPhone X starts at £999/$999 for a 64GB model, rising to an eye-watering £1,149/$1,149 for 256GB of storage. We don’t doubt that using the phone will be a great experience, but there will be those who baulk at the idea of paying more for their mobile than they did their laptop.

As a side note, if you want a more affordable iPhone that can run music making apps, you might like to consider the iPhone 6s, which now starts at £449/$449 for the 32GB model. It might only have a 4.7-inch display and an older processor, but it’s still perfectly capable, and has the added advantage of a headphones socket.

Find out more on the Apple website. Pre-orders for the iPhone X start on 27 October and it'll be available on 3 November.