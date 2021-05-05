Antelope Audio’s Axino Synergy Core puts an audio interface inside a USB microphone

There are plenty of USB condenser microphones out there, and some also serve as USB audio interfaces , but Antelope Audio’s Axino Synergy Core goes a step further by offering modelled versions of 18 classic microphones, too.

The story starts with the mic hardware - there’s a gold-sputtered diaphragm that’s designed to give a flat frequency response and give you as accurate a representation of your original sound as possible. The cardioid pickup pattern promises to minimise noise and put the focus on what’s going on in front of the mic rather than anywhere else.

The hybrid preamp, meanwhile, is said to offer transparency, and there’s AD/DA conversion at 24-bit/192kHz.

The Axino Synergy Core uses Antelope Audio’s own mic modelling engine, with the 18 emulations covering classic dynamic, tube and FET condenser models. These can all be used in real-time, and the workflow enables you to experiment with different emulations.

On top of this, you also get 10 Synergy Core effects, including compressors, EQs, preamps and dynamic processors based on classic studio gear. More can be added as paid-for expansions.

Controls on the mic itself include Volume and and HP (headphone) knobs, alongside -10dB pad and high-pass filter switches. The software control panel enables you to make further settings, and adjust the signal routing and effects processing.