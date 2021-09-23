Animals as Leaders drummer Matt Garstka switches to DW drums

Animals as Leaders returned earlier this month with single, Monolyth, their first new music in five years. Now DW has announced that drummer Matt Garstka has joined its roster of artists, choosing to playing DW drums and hardware exclusively.
Garstka, who is currently in the studio with Animals As Leaders recording the band’s as-yet untitled fifth album has selected DW Collectors Exotic shells for his new kit, featuring a mix of woods and configurations.
Talking about the switch, Garstka says, “I get to play the best drums in the world now, of course I’m stoked! DW is the final piece of my sonic puzzle, so naturally, I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. I have always played organic, exotic finishes and DW is king when it comes to exotics.”
DW's VP of marketing, Scott Donnell adds “Matt’s work is so impressive. He’s a guy that takes the instrument and artform to new places. Further inspiring him with new possibilities—it’s the reason we do what we do."
Matt Garstka’s full setup and sizes
DW Collectors Series Exotic w/Black Nickel hardware
22”x16” bass drum (x2)
10”x8” rack tom
12”x8” rack tom
14”x14” floor tom
16”x16” floor tom
14”x6.4” Knurled Bronze snare
9100M Round throne
9300 snare stand
MDDHH2BK MFG hi-hat stand
MCDBK MFG single bass drum pedals (x2)