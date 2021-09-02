Animals As Leaders return in stunning form on new song and video Monomyth

After what feels like too long (five years to be precise) and with zero fanfare, instrumental progressive heroes Animals Of Leaders have returned with new song Monomyth and an expertly-choreographed video for it.

Tlathui Maza / Nohbords successfully interpret the intricate rhythmic work of guitarists Tosin Abasi, Javier Reyes and drummer Matt Gartska on what feels like a Tool-esque marriage of music and visuals.

"Monomyth is part fever dream, part ritual," explains Abasi. "Its imagery represents man's ceaseless attempts to translate transcendent ideas into movement. The conflation of struggle with meaning. Pain with significance. The ultimate failure of distilling perceived patterns in the world into knowledge."

There's some absolutely incredible double bass work from Gartska on this track. No news on the album that will follow yet but it's likely to be imminent. The band have also announced that they've resigned with longtime label Sumerian.