Andrew Weatherall, acclaimed producer, remixer and DJ, dies aged 56: stars pay tribute

Andrew Weatherall, the respected British DJ, producer and remixer, has died at the age of 56.

A statement from his management reads: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

Weatherall began his career in the late ‘80s, first as an acid house DJ, and then cutting his studio teeth with Paul Oakenfold on the club remix of Happy Mondays’ Hallelujah in 1989. In 1990 he remixed I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have, a song from Primal Scream’s second album, which would become Loaded, one of the standout tracks from the band’s seminal record Screamadelica, large portions of which he produced.

Weatherall worked on other notable remixes for the likes of New Order, Manic Street Preachers, Björk, James and My Bloody Valentine, and released several albums and singles of his own.

Artists from across the creative spectrum have been paying tribute to Weatherall. A selection of their social media posts can be read below.

Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate pic.twitter.com/OIsg2Fb6DiFebruary 17, 2020

Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him. https://t.co/nWlyE75bL5February 17, 2020

An absolute titan of music has passed on. RIP Andrew Weatherall 💔February 17, 2020

hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture... so sad to hear of his passingRIPFebruary 17, 2020