"Simple but effective" is how Lurker Beats describes the ANA-1000, a new analogue-style modelling synthesizer plugin. More than that, it's free.

The design seems pretty standard - a couple of oscillators, a filter, LFOs and effects are all present and correct - and the potential sound palette is said to cover the likes of basses, leads and pads.

You can download ANA-1000 for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats from the Lurker Beats website.