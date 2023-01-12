American Girl releases "electronic music producer" doll that comes with a functioning keyboard

Accessories for the new character include a drum pad, laptop, microphone and a keyboard that plays six different tones

Last year, we shared the news of Barbie's Music Producer Doll (opens in new tab), a toy launched in partnership with Grammy Award-nominated music producer Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats (opens in new tab), an organization dedicated to expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs and audio engineers.

It seems the toy industry has taken note, as Mattel's American Girl brand have announced the release of their own musically-inclined doll. 

The doll's character, named Kavi Sharma, has been introduced as American Girl's "Girl of the Year" for 2023. Kavi's character is a said to be a natural performer, singer and dancer, with an interest in music production and songwriting. Kavi is intended to help kids "learn the importance of finding a healthy rhythm in life and feel inspired to pursue their own unique talents and reach for their dreams." The character was created in partnership with bestselling author Varsha Bajaj. 

“Kavi’s story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented," Bajaj says. "I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing, and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi."

Available for purchase alongside Kavi Sharma is a Songwriting Accessories kit that features a drum pad, laptop, microphone and even a functioning keyboard that plays six different tones. We've no word yet on what Kavi's DAW of choice is, but we'll keep you informed. 

To celebrate Kavi's release, American Girl has partnered with the Broadway Education Alliance’s Camp Broadway, a cultural enrichment program that makes theatre arts accessible and relevant for kids. American Girl is donating $25,000 to fund scholarships for kids participating in the camp’s 2023 summer program in New York City.

Find out more on American Girl's website. (opens in new tab)

