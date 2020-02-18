Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell confirms he's working on new solo material

He's played Gibsons his whole career but Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell was only recently named as an official endorsee with a signature model sure to follow. When he sat down with the company's Cesar Gueikian to talk golf, his ranch, riffs and guitars, he also revealed some 2020 musical plans – namely a new solo work.

"There's gonna be some cool things happening this year," he confirmed to Gibson TV as he revealed Alice In Chains were taking a break in 2020. "We we gonna take a year off so I thought maybe do some shows and work on some music as well.

"There's gonna be some exciting things. I don't want to say just yet what's happening but I can tell you there's going to be some cool shit happening this year."

Cantrell played two shows in La late last year with a band including Marilyn Manson collaborator Tyler Bates. The duo worked together on the song A Job To Do for the John Wick 2 soundtrack in 2017.

His last solo album was 2002's Degradation Trip, reissued later that year in its intended expanded double disc format.