“I got a call saying, ‘Robert Plant is going to call you.’ What?!”: How Alison Krauss made sweet music with the Led Zeppelin legend

And there may be more to come

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant
(Image credit: Getty Images/Simon Dawson)

Alison Krauss says that she and Robert Plant may make another album together — following on from the success of their 2007 collaboration Raising Sand and 2021’s Raise The Roof.

In a new interview with MOJO magazine, Krauss says of her partnership with Plant: “It has been a really great experience to make music with him and T Bone [Burnett, producer]. It was so different from anything I’d done, and I know it was different for Robert too.

“It is odd but it was a blast. And I think it was a very beautiful match. And I think it still has life in it.”

Krauss says she was surprised when Plant first contacted her in 2006.

“I got a call from the office saying, ‘Robert Plant is going to call you.’ What?! I was lying down with my little son, trying to put him down for a nap — you know how hard that is — so when Robert called I was trying to be quiet. [Whispering] ‘Yes, OK, maybe I could meet you. Could you call me back? My son is falling asleep…’”

She was also surprised at Plant’s approach to recording Raising Sand.

“Robert goes, ‘Let’s just go in the studio for three days with T Bone and see what we come up with.’ Me being a much more structured person, I was, ‘What are you talking about?’”

And she explains how the creation of that album had a profound effect on her.

“You kind of reach a plateau of what you do: this is what I do, my singing style, my kind of records, and I’m happy in this place.

“But working on that record I felt like I was 14 again when things are all new.

“And you feel yourself getting better and your brain is expanding and your ideas are expanding. It was such a high of learning.”

The full interview is in the new issue of MOJO out now.

