Has the Alesis Nitro Max electronic drum set just redefined what’s expected for $399?

When it comes to electronic drum sets, Alesis has consistently offered bang-for-buck, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon as the e-drum giant has announced its new value-packed Nitro Max kit.

Described by Alesis as an “eight-piece” set, the Nitro Max comprises a regular five-piece drum pad configuration along with hi-hat, crash and ride cymbal pads. But that’s just the start, because the 10” snare pad and trio of 8” tom pads are all equipped with tension-able mesh heads.

(Image credit: Alesis)

Bass drum duties are taken care of by a kick drum tower (with a bass drum pedal included), while the cymbal pads are all 10”, with the crash offering choke functionality, and future expansion by purchasing Alesis’ Nitro Max Expansion pack which adds an additional cymbal and tom pad.

The pads connect to the Nitro Max module, which is home to 440 drum sounds, and 32 preset kits derived directly from BFD - the multi-sampled, computer-based drum sample library software that Alesis’ parent company, inMusic acquired in 2020.

As well as this, the Nitro Max module has Bluetooth for wirelessly streaming your music, 16 user-tweakable kit slots, master reverb and three-band EQ, 60 built-in play-along tracks, a metronome and ‘performance recorder’ for capturing your playing.

On the back, there’s some straightforward but comprehensive connectivity. The pads connect via an included cable snake, plus there are additional inputs for expanding your pad numbers. MIDI is handled over USB, you can send your signal to an amp or PA via the stereo line outputs, plug your phone or other device into the auxiliary input, and of course, there’s a headphone output too.

The Alesis Nitro Max ships with some additional software features too. First is a copy of BFD Lite, giving you access to a curated taster of the full BFD experience. Next up is a 30-day subscription to Melodics Premium, including 60 exclusive drum lessons. Finally, Alesis has partnered with Drumeo to give you full access to its service for 3 months.

The Alesis Nitro Max is available now priced at £399/$399. For more information or to find a stockist, visit the Alesis website.