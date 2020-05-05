Akai’s MPCs can now control all the MIDI gear in your studio

Akai has big news for MPC owners who want to use their device as the centrepiece of a wider setup. Thanks to the version 2.8 firmware and software, users will soon be able to access the new MIDI Multi feature, which enables you to control a studio’s worth of MIDI gear from your MPC hardware. And all, potentially, without the involvement of a computer.

Everything from class-compliant MIDI controllers and interfaces to synths, drum machines and USB-to-CV modules can be hooked up, with deep internal routing capabilities being promised. There’s also a multitrack recording option, ensuring that the MIDI Multi functionality could be useful both in the studio and on stage.

“MPC 2.8 takes MPC’s legendary workflow to the next level,” says Dan Gill, Senior Product Manager for Akai Professional. “MPC isn’t just another addition to your studio, it’s your creative core - whether you’re seeking to switch up your workflow or delve into a world of unrestricted standalone creative exploration.”

Other notable enhancements in MPC 2.8 include:

Timing Correct (TC) has now been tweaked to have a dedicated On/Off setting that is separate to the TC division parameter

From the standalone MPC firmware you can now create a custom note mapping for any program type

Retrospective Record -MPC now captures MIDI events in the background so users never miss any fleeting creative spark

Q-Link Overlay – On an MPC Live or MPC One, when a capacitive touch Q-Link is touched, clear visual feedback of the parameter being controlled and its value is relayed on the touch user interface

Plus many more workflow enhancements including custom Pad Perform chord progressions and quick-tap Track selections

MPC 2.8 will be available on 14 May, 10am EST, as a free software and firmware download for all MPC 2x Desktop, MPC Live, MPC X and MPC One users. MPC Software v2.8 is available as a $99.99 upgrade for existing v1 MPC Software users or $199.99 for new purchasers, with rent to own options over 10 installments available.

For more information and to download the latest firmware, visit the Akai Pro website.