Akai’s iMPC comes to Android… but only on Samsung’s Galaxy devices

Akai Pro’s iMPC, a pad-based music production app, was originally developed for iOS, but now it’s coming to Android, too. That said, it’ll only work on Samsung’s Galaxy devices at this stage, and inside Samsung’s Soundcamp DAW.

Taking inspiration from the ckassic MPC workflow, iMPC enables you to make sequences, add effects and make use of the built-in sampling features. Projects can be exported as WAV files or for use in the desktop MPC software where they can be worked on further.

“With the iMPC, users can create and manipulate beats and sequences with amazing precision and creativity,” said Dan Gill, Product Manager for Akai Professional. “It’s simple to use, and has all the flexibility and options anyone could ever want - and then some.”

iMPC is available now as an in-app purchase for Soundcamp. It costs £5.99. Find out more on the Akai Pro website.

Akai Pro MPC features