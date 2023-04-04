Akai Pro drops a Timbaland edition of the MPC Live 2, and it comes with “the hardest drum sounds ever put inside an MPC”

Akai Pro has announced the MPC Live 2: Beatclub “Timbaland Edition”, a special version of its standalone music production studio that comes with what are described as “the hardest drum sounds ever put inside an MPC”.

Unsurprisingly, these have Timbaland’s rhythmic fingers all over them, and are provided via Beatclub, his ‘global marketplace for music creators’.

In fact, you get more than 12GB of Beatclub samples and sound packs, including Timbaland’s official ‘Bounce Coming Up’ drum kit. Other sounds are ‘inspired’ by the likes of Mike Dean, CashMoneyAP, Tainy, Mike Will Made-It, Rance from 1500 or Nothing, and many more. An exclusive customised Beatclub/Timbaland “boot experience” is part of the package, too, so you can feel special every time you fire up your MPC.

Otherwise, this special edition is the same as the standard MPC Live 2. That's no bad thing, though, as in our review we noted that "in terms of its balance of capabilities and convenience, there isn’t anything on the market to rival the MPC Live 2 when it comes to realising the dream of wireless, go-anywhere music production."

You’re going to have to be quick if you want one of these things, though - only 500 have been made, each of which is individually numbered.

(Image credit: Akai Pro)

“I am pumped for this new collaboration,” enthuses Timbaland. “We have Akai, one of the most legendary music production brands in the game, and the MPC has been an iconic instrument in hip-hop history. Beatclub mixing it up with Akai is taking your potential up several notches and shows what you can do with a powerful partnership. We’re talking power, precision, and creativity all mixed together. This is going to be epic. This is the peak of when technology, culture and excellence come together.”