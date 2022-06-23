Could Akai Pro’s MPC Key 61 synth be the workstation keyboard of the future?

The worst-kept secret in music technology is now out, as Akai Pro just revealed the standalone MPC Key 61 synth keyboard.

Previously leaked all over the place , this takes the MPC concept and gives it a 61-note shot in the arm. You get 25 plugin instruments - these promise to cover everything from acoustic sounds to futuristic synths - making the keyboard suitable for a wide variety of music producers.

Top of the bill is the Fabric XL power synth, which is powered by a sample-based engine. There’s also the OPx4 4-operator FM synth, and Stage Piano, Session Strings, Stage EP and Organ instruments.

The 61-note semi-weighted keyboard responds to both velocity and aftertouch, while a pair of high-end mic preamps with phantom power are included to handle input signals. You get the full MPC sampling experience, with the assignable touch strip controller and Q-Link knobs giving you plenty of ways to sculpt your sounds.

(Image credit: Akai Pro)

Of course, this wouldn’t be an MPC without a bank of RGB pads. 16 are included, and deliver aftertouch support. Other features include transport controls, a seven-inch multi-gesture colour display and effects from AIR Music Tech.

You can use MPC Key 61 completely on its own - you get a 128-track MIDI sequencer and eight audio tracks for recording - but there’s also scope to plug in class-compliant audio interfaces MIDI controllers via USB. Eight CV/Gate output jacks should mean easy modular integration, too. The MPC2 desktop software, which runs on PC and Mac, is also supplied.