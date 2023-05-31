Akai issues a red alert as it launches the MPC One+, but it might not have all the upgrades you were hoping for

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Increased storage, but the same amount of RAM as its predecessor, and still no built-in battery

Akai is continuing to celebrate the MPC’s 35th anniversary with the launch of the MPC One+, an enhanced version of the standard MPC One music production centre. This follows the release of the MPC X Special Edition, a retro-looking but more powerful version of the MPC X.

Instead of coming in vintage MPC grey, like the MPC X SE, the MPC One+ is an altogether brighter beast thanks to its red case. Under this dazzling hood, the storage space has been increased from 4GB to 16GB, which is a useful upgrade, though unlike on the MPC X Special Edition, there’s no increase in RAM, which remains at just 2GB.

It’s also worth noting that there’s still no built-in rechargeable battery, either, so the MPC One+ isn’t as portable as its pricier standalone stablemate.

On the plus side, the connectivity options have been expanded and now include WiFi, Bluetooth and Ableton Link 3.

Of course, a lot of the original MPC One’s key features are here, too: a 7-inch touchscreen, 16 RGB-backlit, velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads, eight CV/Gate outputs and MIDI I/O. And, for a limited time, MPC One+ customers will be able to choose one of its compatible plugins for free (the brand-new Air Jura synth, for example). 

The MPC One+ is available now for $699/£699. Find out more on the Akai Pro website. 

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

