Akai issues a red alert as it launches the MPC One+, but it might not have all the upgrades you were hoping for

Akai is continuing to celebrate the MPC’s 35th anniversary with the launch of the MPC One+, an enhanced version of the standard MPC One music production centre. This follows the release of the MPC X Special Edition, a retro-looking but more powerful version of the MPC X.

Instead of coming in vintage MPC grey, like the MPC X SE, the MPC One+ is an altogether brighter beast thanks to its red case. Under this dazzling hood, the storage space has been increased from 4GB to 16GB, which is a useful upgrade, though unlike on the MPC X Special Edition, there’s no increase in RAM, which remains at just 2GB.

It’s also worth noting that there’s still no built-in rechargeable battery, either, so the MPC One+ isn’t as portable as its pricier standalone stablemate.

On the plus side, the connectivity options have been expanded and now include WiFi, Bluetooth and Ableton Link 3.

Of course, a lot of the original MPC One’s key features are here, too: a 7-inch touchscreen, 16 RGB-backlit, velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads, eight CV/Gate outputs and MIDI I/O. And, for a limited time, MPC One+ customers will be able to choose one of its compatible plugins for free (the brand-new Air Jura synth, for example).

The MPC One+ is available now for $699/£699. Find out more on the Akai Pro website.