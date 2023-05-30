The Jura’s out: Air Music releases new plugin emulation of Roland’s Juno-60 synth

It might still be May, but Air Music’s thoughts have already turned to Juno. Roland’s Juno-60, to be precise, the 1982 synth that the company is now emulating in its new Jura plugin.

You’ll note from the screenshot that Jura is giving off strong visual Juno vibes, and if you’re happy to operate it using an emulation of the original front panel, you have the option to do so.

However, there’s also an extended, modern GUI. Switch to this when you want to dive a little deeper.

As well as all the original features, extras include a VCF with saturation and drive, two DCO noise types (modern and vintage) and a second envelope that adds another string to your sound design bow. And, as well as the classic Juno chorus section, which features three modes and a mix control, there’s a further effects section that offers delay, reverb and 3-band EQ.

Oh, and as well as being playable in the authentic 6-voice configuration, you can also extend the polyphony and make use of Unison and Chord modes.

Jura runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and also inside Akai Pro’s MPC and Force standalone hardware devices. The intro price is $75, rising to $150 on 13 June.

Find out more and download a demo on the Air Music website.