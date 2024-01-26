NAMM 2024: "We'll change the microphone world forever" - Aim Audio targets mic market with two new condensers and 'world-first' features

By Andy Jones
( Future Music, emusician )
published

New company brings mic manufacturing back to its home city of Berlin and opens with "stunningly beautiful" models

(Image credit: Aim Audio)

NAMM 2024: The microphone market is not exactly short of brands, it has to be said, but there's a new kid on the block in the form of Aim Audio, and it has just introduced two new models at NAMM 2024, called Inspire and Essence.

Aim Audio is the name of a new microphone company announced at NAMM, and there's some expertise behind it, including ex Aston Microphones, Avid, AKG, TC Electronic, and Yamaha employees. Aim has also used "top industrial design teams" in the creation of its mics and the manufacturing takes place in the spiritual home of the microphone, Berlin.

The two microphones Aim Audio has announced at NAMM are the Inspire and Essence, both with distinctive oval designs, but very different characteristics. Essence is a large diaphragm condenser microphone with a cardioid pattern, while Inspire adds five switchable patterns, so is the more flexible recording option. 

"We sought to not reinvent the wheel for the sake of it," Aim Audio says, which is a bit of a relief considering the microphone design concept has been based around the same winning formula for a hundred years or so, "but improve usability and ergonomics for studio and stage and bring mics into the future, all while still having a deep and respectful nod to the past."

(Image credit: Aim Audio)

That's covering most bases, then, but the new Aim Audio microphones do definitely have a distinctive look and feel about them. They both have an all-metal design, feature an 80Hz low-cut switch, and can be used with Aim's also brand-new Orbit shock-mount. 

They also feature what Aim says are world first features, including a switchable electronic/transformer output stage. This, says Aim, delivers, "a beautifully open and fast response, smooth and intimate sounds with sparkling harmonics and deep lows".

Aim Audio is also 'aiming' (sorry) to bring them in at a competitive price, but you'll be the judges of that. Inspire is $699(plus tax)/€799/£679, while Essence is $499 (plus tax)/€549/£469. The Orbit shock-mount can also be bought separately for $129 (plus tax)/€149/£129.

There's more information at the all-new Aim Audio website.  

(Image credit: Aim Audio)

Andy Jones
Andy Jones

Andy has been writing about music production and technology for 30 years having started out on Music Technology magazine back in 1992. He has edited the magazines Future Music, Keyboard Review, MusicTech and Computer Music, which he helped launch back in 1998. He owns way too many synthesizers.

