Affordable DIY synth kit aimed at all ages needs crowdfunding help

A new DIY synth kit has launched on Indiegogo called makeAsynth, and the maker needs your help in reaching the $1,000 goal.

The chief aim of the JVS-01 is to be accessible to all; it's designed to be a perfect learning tool for ages 3 to 80+m, and anyone who wants to know the basics of synthesis and how electronic music is generated.

The kit will include several projects, from making an initial sound to modulating pitch and the filter.

The aim of the Indiegogo campaign is to raise money not only for parts, but also to host the project website and create more educational build projects.

The kit contains

1pcs half-size 440 patch point breadboard

65pcs patch cable

1pcs 2 AA battery holder

1pcs 20mm 0.015 watt speaker

1pcs 8-pin DIP synth chip

2pcs alpha 9mm potentiometers

1pcs push button

1pcs 330uF electrolythic capacitor

1pcs 1Kohm resistor

1pcs 1N4148 diode