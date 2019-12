It has the look of a classic compressor, and ADHD Audio Tools says that its free Leveling Tool plugin sounds like one, too.

“Inspired by the legends,” this is said to have been carefully crafted to meet your compression needs, and promises to be ideal for use on vocals. That said, you can also use it to tame peaks and add character to any track in the mix.

Download Leveling Tool now from the ADHD website. It’s available for PC and Mac as a VST/AU plugin.