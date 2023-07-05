Adele calls for fans to stop throwing things at artists when they're on stage: “If you throw anything at me I’ll kill you”

Adele has called for an end to the recent spate of incidents involving fans throwing things at artists while they’re on stage, telling an audience in Las Vegas that “If you throw anything at me I’ll fucking kill you.”

Referencing recent incidents that have seen Pink being on the receiving end of a fan’s mother’s ashes and a wheel of brie, and Bebe Rexha suffering a black eye when she was hit by a phone, Adele went on to say: “Stop throwing things at artists! These people have lost it.”

She then proceeded to fire a T-shirt into the crowd using a merch gun.

The ashes arrived on Pink’s stage during a show at London’s Hyde Park last week. On discovering what they were, the star picked up the plastic bag and said: “This is your mom? I don’t know how to feel about this.” The brie was passed to her later in the set (and, it should to be said, was much more warmly received).

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X briefly paused a gig in Stockholm when a fan threw a sex toy on stage.

Whether in adoration or disgust, artists being pelted with objects isn’t exactly a new phenomenon, of course. Speaking to the BBC’s Reel Stories, Noel Gallagher recalled that he frequently had “a black eye or a busted nose” during the early days of Oasis.

"I remember one gig when somebody hit Liam in the head with a shoe,” remembers Noel. “Liam had the shoe, and I remember we’d come off stage, just waiting at the front door for this guy to walk past with one shoe. We were going to annihilate him."

On one occasion, Gallagher even had to use his instrument of choice as a weapon, explaining: "There was one particular night in Newcastle - it was being broadcast live on the radio - where somebody got on stage and attacked me. I hit him with a guitar."