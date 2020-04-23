Adam Audio’s T8V studio monitor promises high-end performance at a lower price

Designed to hit the sweet spot between high performance and affordability, Adam Audio has announced the new T8V Studio Monitor. Offering an 8-inch woofer paired with powerful amplification, we’re told that its power and lower bass extension make it an ideal choice for project and home studios, and for those who work in bass-heavy music genres such as hip-hop, dance, ambient, dub and EDM.

As with other models in the T-Series range - the T5V and T7V - the T8V promises to make Adam Audio’s high-end speaker technology available at a lower price point, and is said to offer best-in-class specs and performance. Frequency response reaches down to 33Hz and SPL is 118dB per pair.

What’s more, the U-ART tweeter (Unique Accelerated Ribbon Tweeter) is twinned with a waveguide that has the same dispersion-control attributes as the HPS waveguide in Adam’s flagship S Series.

As with the other T Series models, you get a rear-firing bass reflex port, built-in DSP-controlled driver crossovers and equalisation, and multi-way analogue connections. There’s compatibility with the ADAM Audio T10S subwoofer, too.

“Adam Audio is very well-known throughout the world for its high performance, precision studio monitors,” says Christian Hellinger, Adam Audio´s Managing Director. “The T-Series offers renowned Adam Audio monitor quality and precision to an even broader range of customers, and we are very pleased to be able to add the 8-inch woofer T8V to the family.”