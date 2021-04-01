Adam Audio’s Absorber Socks could be the wearable solution to your studio’s acoustic performance problems

Optimising the acoustic performance of your room is notoriously difficult, but what if there was a piece of wearable technology that could solve the problem for you? That’s what Adam Audio is promising with its revolutionary Absorber Socks.

Shipping as a matched pair and easy to pull on your leg, these functional footwarmers will reduce reverberation time and get rid of floor reflections. Depending on the size of the user’s feet and the amount of feet in the room they can effectively absorb down to around 80Hz, covering frequency ranges where most broadband absorbers are acoustically ineffective.

(Image credit: Adam Audio)

The socks also ooze sartorial style, being made by hand in Adam Audio’s Berlin facilty and then subjected to extensive testing. Their effect is demonstrated by the individual measurement charts of the absorption coefficient that ships with each pair.