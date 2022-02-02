Acustica Audio starts a Fire with its new one-knob filter plugins

Acustica Audio has launched Fire, a new range of one-knob plugins. Kicking off with a couple of filters, this is designed to deliver the company’s processing prowess in an easy-to-use package.
The two filters are high-pass and low-pass variants, with each offering 13 analogue-style variants. The single knob controls the cutoff frequency, and each filter can operate in one of four modes. You can choose from four filter slope options, too.
That’s about all there is to say, really, other than that the Fire Filters work on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and cost $39 for the pair. Find out more on the Acustica Audio website.