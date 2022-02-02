Acustica Audio starts a Fire with its new one-knob filter plugins

Acustica Audio has launched Fire, a new range of one-knob plugins. Kicking off with a couple of filters, this is designed to deliver the company’s processing prowess in an easy-to-use package.

The two filters are high-pass and low-pass variants, with each offering 13 analogue-style variants. The single knob controls the cutoff frequency, and each filter can operate in one of four modes. You can choose from four filter slope options, too.