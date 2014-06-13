Award-wining guitarist comes to Acoustic Expo 2014

Acoustic Expo 2014 is proud to announce that award-wining guitarist Will McNicol will be presenting our series of exclusive acoustic guitar video lessons, sponsored by renowned guitar makers Lowden.

On 25 and 26 June, you can enjoy brand new lessons from Will covering an array of acoustic guitar based techniques and styles.

Aimed at intermediate players upwards, there will be lessons covering folk and bluegrass essentials, altered tunings (Pierre Bensusan style), fingerpicking patterns, how to use harmonics and fretted notes, plus how to play like Antonio Forcione, Andrew York, and more.

Since wining Guitarist's coveted Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011 award, Will has gone on to garner rave reviews and worldwide praise for his playing and songwriting.

Based in County Down, Ireland, Lowden are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, Lowden are hosting a Young Guitarist Of The Year competition (along with other activities). For more information, please visit their official website.

Acoustic Expo 2014 will be coming to MusicRadar on Wed 25 and Thurs 26 June.