Live Lite 11 gives you more of Ableton’s full DAW than you might expect

Believe it or not, not everyone wants to drop several hundred pounds/dollars/Euros on a DAW the moment they decide to become a music producer, and that’s where products like Live Lite 11 come in.

Just announced by Ableton, this is a cutdown version of Live that contains several of the most recent update’s new features.

These include support for MPE -capable hardware and the MPE Control device; this enables you to edit the pitch, slide and pressure envelopes of each note.

There are new audio effects, too - Phaser-Flanger, Limiter and Saturator - and you can now use up to 16 Scenes in the Session View, giving you scope to put down ideas and create more varied arrangements.

(Image credit: Ableton)

Tempo Following is another potentially useful addition - Live will ‘listen’ to incoming audio and adjust its tempo accordingly - and the core Live library has been expanded with more sounds, drum kits, Racks, Grooves, loops and MIDI clips. Some of the device updates made in Live 11 - to the likes of Redux and Chorus-Ensemble, for example - are here, too.

Throw in some new Follow Actions - these can now be linked to a clip’s length and applied to Scenes - and you’ve got yourself what looks like quite a beefy update, and the good news is that it’s a free one for existing Live Lite users.

If you don’t yet own Live Lite and want to try it, it’ll be included with a range of hardware products from other manufacturers ( audio interfaces and MIDI keyboards , for example).