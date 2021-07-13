Live Lite 11 gives you more of Ableton’s full DAW than you might expect

Believe it or not, not everyone wants to drop several hundred pounds/dollars/Euros on a DAW the moment they decide to become a music producer, and that’s where products like Live Lite 11 come in.
Just announced by Ableton, this is a cutdown version of Live that contains several of the most recent update’s new features.
These include support for MPE-capable hardware and the MPE Control device; this enables you to edit the pitch, slide and pressure envelopes of each note.
There are new audio effects, too - Phaser-Flanger, Limiter and Saturator - and you can now use up to 16 Scenes in the Session View, giving you scope to put down ideas and create more varied arrangements.
Tempo Following is another potentially useful addition - Live will ‘listen’ to incoming audio and adjust its tempo accordingly - and the core Live library has been expanded with more sounds, drum kits, Racks, Grooves, loops and MIDI clips. Some of the device updates made in Live 11 - to the likes of Redux and Chorus-Ensemble, for example - are here, too.
Throw in some new Follow Actions - these can now be linked to a clip’s length and applied to Scenes - and you’ve got yourself what looks like quite a beefy update, and the good news is that it’s a free one for existing Live Lite users.
If you don’t yet own Live Lite and want to try it, it’ll be included with a range of hardware products from other manufacturers (audio interfaces and MIDI keyboards, for example).
Find out more on the Ableton website.