Ableton Live 11 beta: an overview of Hybrid Reverb, Spectral Resonator and Spectral Time

Ableton Live 11 has been unveiled and while it's still in beta we have been lucky enough to get to grips with some of the new features added to this latest update.

In this second video, Adam checks out some of the new devices on offer in version 11. Focussing on the Hybrid Reverb, Spectral Resonator and Spectral Time devices.

Hybrid Reverb combines convolution and algorithmic reverbs. While Spectral Resonator breaks down the spectrum of an incoming audio signal into partials, then stretches, shifts and blurs the result by a frequency or a note. And Spectral Time transforms sound into partials and feeds them into a frequency-based delay, resulting in metallic echoes, frequency-shifted and reverb-like effects.

The best DAWs 2020: the best digital audio workstations for PC and Mac

The 12 best audio interfaces for music-making and production

The best MIDI pad controllers: the best beatmaking and sequencing hardware

Ableton Live 11 won't actually hit the shelves until next year. However, all versions of Live 10 are currently available at a 20% discount. Customers who buy Live 10 during this time will also get a free copy of Live 11 when it’s released in early 2021.

Ableton Live 10 Intro | £69 £55

Save 20% on Live 10 Intro, get a free upgrade to Live 11.

16 audio and MIDI tracks, 4 instruments and 1500+ sounds with single track comping and more coming in Live 11. View Deal

Ableton Live 10 Standard | £319 £255

Save 20% on Live 10 Standard, get a free upgrade to Live 11.

Unlimited audio and MIDI tracks, 6 instruments and 1800+ sounds with Tempo Following and more coming in Live 11. View Deal