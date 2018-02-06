Ableton Live 10 is now available worldwide

Ableton has finally launched Live 10 after a few months in beta testing and it is available now, worldwide.

It feels like the launch of Ableton Live 10 has taken an age, but we’re not complaining here at MusicRadar as we've had access to one of the most popular DAWs in the world for quite some time now.

The update doesn’t see huge changes to the way Live works and feels, but throws in some much wanted enhancements from the community, alongside new devices and improvements to Push.

New instruments and effects

• Wavetable is Ableton’s latest synth - immediately playable with a vast sonic palette.

• Echo produces delay sounds from classic textures to soundscapes, wailing feedback and experimental atmospheres.

• Drum Buss is a one-stop workstation for drums, capable of adding subtle character or completely bending and breaking drums.

• Pedal brings the character of analog stomp boxes to Live with separate circuit-level models of overdrive, distortion and fuzz guitar pedals.

Workflow improvements

• Capture recalls an idea after it has been played and turns it into a MIDI clip with groove and feel intact.

• Multiple MIDI clip editing allows users to see the content of two or more clips in one detail view.

• Groups within groups allow for greater flexibility when mixing and improves Set organization even with lots of tracks and a detailed arrangement.

• A multitude of refinements including improvements to Arrangement View workflows, Browser Collections, I/O renaming, note chasing, and much more.

Improvements to Push

• A new step sequencing layout allows simultaneous note sequencing and real time playing.

• MIDI note view allows navigation and refinement of the notes in a pattern in context directly on the Push display.

• Richer visualization with more feedback of key Live devices including Wavetable, Echo, EQ Eight and Compressor.

• Workflow improvements to layouts, building and extending patterns, track arming and more.

New library of sound

• Curated Collections capture the musical threads that tie together evolving styles and scenes.

• Four all-new Essential Instruments include synths, and multi-sampled electric keys and drums.

• Live 10’s Core Library gets a sonic upgrade with richer, more detailed sounds

Max for Live

• Deeper integration with Live 10 Suite means devices now load faster, use less CPU and feel more like Live’s native devices.

• Sonically upgraded Drum Synths, improved modulation and mapping Devices and more.

• Multi-channel audio routing means mixing using multi-channel speaker setups is now possible.

Download versions of Ableton Live 10 cost £69/$99/€79 for Live Intro, £319/$449/€349 for Live Standard, and £539/$749/€599 for Live Suite.

Boxed versions will cost £89/$99/€99 for Live Intro, £359/$499/€399 for Live Standard, and £579/$799/€649 for Live Suite.