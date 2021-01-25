Ableton, Joe Clegg and Adam Marcello present free Ableton Live for Drummers online event

If you’ve ever considered incorporating Ableton Live into your hybrid drum setup but aren’t sure where to start, then the software giant has the perfect event for you, and best of all it’s free!

Ableton, in conjunction with Joe Clegg and Adam Marcello (that’s the drummers and musical directors for the likes of Ellie Goulding, Clean Bandit and Mumford and Sons, and Katy Perry, respectively), are putting on a 90-minute online event where Joe and Adam will take us through how to incorporate the industry-standard software into our kits.

Ableton Live for Drummers will be streamed live from Joe Clegg’s London studio on Feb 3 at 7pm GMT, with Adam Marcello joining from Dublin, and both drummers’ screens will be visible during the webinar in order for viewers to get the best out of the sessions and follow along.

Sign up for the online event, and you’ll learn the basics of using Ableton from a drumming perspective, including: how to play complex programmed drum parts live on drum pads and triggers, switching between sounds, using automation lanes and harnessing the power of Instrument Racks, Drum Racks and Chain Selectors. After the comprehensive tips and insight from two of the leading names in hybrid drumming, the webinar will conclude with a Q&A session.

If you don’t have a copy of Ableton Live, you can take advantage of the free 90-day unlimited trial of Ableton Live 10, and Dust Palace (Joe Clegg’s drum sample company) is offering its KIK/SNR samples - used as part of the event’s tutorial template - for free.

To sign up for your free ticket to Ableton Live for Drummers, click here.