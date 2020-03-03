Abbey Road announces Equalise as it seeks to support women in music production and audio engineering

It’s a sad fact that just 5% of audio engineers are female, but Abbey Road Studios is looking to improve that statistic with the launch of its Equalise initiative. Set up with the aim of inspiring more young women to consider production and engineering as a career path, this is designed to provide both information and support.

The Equalise programme is set to kick off with a free, introductory Music Production Masterclass for women aged between 16 and 25. Taking place on Sunday 8 March - International Women’s Day - at the Abbey Road Institute, this will provide participants with an understanding of the complete music production process.

Starting with an introduction to the fundamentals of music production, the class will include a demonstration of a DAW and its features, followed by a Q&A session. Marta Di Nozzi, a former Abbey Road Institute student and a current Abbey Road runner, will be on hand to discuss her personal experiences.

It looks like this event is now fully booked, but the good news is that this is just the first in a series of creative and business led ‘activations’ that will take place in 2020, from artist sessions and workshops to panel discussions.