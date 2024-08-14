"A rarely heard side of Liam Gallagher": Oasis reveals 1992 demo of Sad Song

The words gentle and whimsical aren't usually associated with Liam Gallagher but this time capsule from Oasis's earliest era with Noel writing the songs reveals just that; a softer side to the vocalist on a track that would eventually be recorded by his brother.

Sad Song ended up as a bonus song on the vinyl version Oasis's 1994 debut Definitely Maybe but this Mauldeth Road West Demo with Liam singing dates back to 1992. It showcases a rarely heard side to Liam Gallagher and is one of the archive recordings that form part of the forthcoming 30th anniversary Deluxe Reissue of Definitely Maybe.

Mauldeth Road West is in Chorlton Cum Hardy is Greater Manchester and is where former Oasis sound engineer / sixth member / Definitely Maybe producer Mark Coyle had a home studio. In November 1992 demos were recorded there that were never heard by a wider audience until they were used as background music to the 2016 Oasis Supersonic documentary.

A number of tracks were demoed at Coyle's studio but specific dates are unclear – these include recordings of Married With Children, D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, Hello, Rockin Chair, She's Electric and Going Nowhere that would eventually manifest in final form as b-sides and even tracks of Denfitely Maybe's 1995 follow-up, (What's The Story) Morning Glory.

The 1992 era of the band would also see a recording of Lock All The Doors with Liam on vocals – a demo that would end up birthing two songs. My Sister Lover used some of its lyrics and would become a Be Here Now b-side to Oasis's Stand By Me single. Another song called Lock All The Doors, also using much of the same melodies and chorus of the original demo would be recorded by Noel Gallagher for his 2-15 solo album Chasing Yesterday.

My Sister Lover (Remastered) - YouTube Watch On

Noel Gallagherâ€™s High Flying Birds - Lock All The Doors - YouTube Watch On