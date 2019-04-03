A plugin version of the much coveted Buchla 296e module is now available in Softube’s virtual modular software

One of the most sought after and expensive modules, the Buchla 296e Spectral Processor, has been translated within Softube’s Modular plugin environment.

Famed for its hugely playable and enticing programmable 16-band graphic EQ, the 296e allows you to morph between two separate modulatable response curves.

The module gives you the power to control the levels of each band, either via an incoming CV signal, or using the spectral transfer vocoding effect to link the odd and even bands envelopes with their respective VCAs and vice versa. Then there’s the freeze function, which can also be controlled by CV and used to sample and hold those values.

The Softube edition throws some extra functionality into the ring with the ability to control the individual filter bands via MIDI, by allowing you to attach note values to each of the fixed filter frequencies. On top of that, MIDI velocity data affects the amplitude value of a given band’s VCA.

The Softube Buchla 296e is officially endorsed and licensed by Buchla and is available now at $99 from the Softube website .

Softube Buchla 296e highlights